Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life.
On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from becoming far worse.
Impressed by Talley’s bravery and selflessness, Dunbar decided to begin a career in law enforcement.
“It’s a calling,” he said. “I don’t regret the decision at all.”
Dunbar’s law enforcement career officially began Thursday when he and nine classmates graduated from the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Pikes Peak State College.
The academy, which has been a part of the PPSC system for more than 35 years, offers a physically and mentally demanding course of study that includes more than 700 hours in curriculum and training. Cadets receive extensive training in firearms, law enforcement driving and arrest control, as well as classroom instruction toward the required Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training exam. Students who complete the curriculum and pass the POST exam can serve with a police department anywhere in Colorado.
According to Dunbar, the inflow of information was almost nonstop throughout the 16-week course.
“I was amazed at how much I didn’t know,” he said.
Chris Deisler, Woodland Park’s police chief, gave the keynote address. Deisler, who served 30 years with the Winter Springs Police Department in Florida, assumed leadership in Woodland Park in March 2022.
“It may be easy to make proper decisions when someone is watching you,” Deisler advised the graduating class. “But the decisions and choices you make when someone is not watching you are the ones that will frame your character and who you are.”
Deisler said policing is about more than enforcing the law. It’s about gaining, and keeping, the public’s trust.
“Listen more and talk less,” he said. “Be willing to hear someone’s story and give them the chance to be heard, because sometimes, that’s all they really want. And that simple act can save your life.”
Several graduates received awards for exemplary performance during the course: Jason Craddock received an award for leadership; Jim Gary achieved the highest academic average; Spencer Van Camp, who battled back from an injury he suffered early in the spring semester, won the physical fitness award; Eduardo Ramirez Byrne got an award for firearms proficiency; and Heather Powers — the only woman in the graduating class and the smallest in physical stature — received an award for arrest control. James Freeman, who earned a Driving Skills Award, wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.
A small contingent of Boulder police officers attended the ceremony to congratulate Dunbar for his selfless, and highly unusual, decision. Dunbar was awarded a challenge coin that was designed in honor of Talley, and Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi read aloud from a personal letter written by Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.
“The legacy of Officer Talley’s compassion and selfless bravery will be served not only in the calls to which you are dispatched, but in the ways you show generosity to your fellow officers and the strength you find in serving others,” the letter read in part.
Leah Talley, Eric’s widow, also attended the ceremony and stuck around afterward to congratulate him and wish him well in his new career.
“That was pretty great,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar’s wife, Maddy, said she couldn’t be more proud of him.
“He had already made the decision to go into law enforcement when we met,” she said. “I’m just glad to be by his side through all this.”
Dunbar, 21, will begin serving with the Woodland Park Police Department on Jan. 17.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”