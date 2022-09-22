Four K-9 officers are sporting new protective vests donated to the Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments. The bullet- and stab-protective gear is courtesy of the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Police departments work to get their dogs suited with vests as soon as possible after they begin their watch, Fountain police spokesperson Lisa Schneider said.

The vests can be difficult for departments to fund on their own, costing between $1,744 and $2,283. Schneider said sponsors’ donations make K-9 officers’ safety possible.

Fountain police dogs Moody and Goose received special embroideries on their new vests courtesy of their sponsors. Moody’s vest, sponsored by Fountain resident Mindy King, reads: “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22.” Goose’s vest, sponsored by Colorado Springs resident Jonathan Allamani, reads: “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

“They’re doing great. We’re obviously very appreciative of the donors,” Schneider said. “Anything for the dogs.”

Colorado Springs police dogs Chewie and Britta also have embroideries. Chewie’s vest, which was sponsored by Colorado Springs locals Eric and Paula Sayers, reads: “This gift of protection provided by the Sayers.” Britta’s reads: “In memory of K9 Petra–EOW 9/8/14.” Petra died of injuries sustained on the job when she fell from a parking garage in 2014, according to a memorial page.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across all 50 states, donating more than 4,470 vests at a value of $6.9 million. The vests are custom-fitted, certified by the National Institute of Justice and made in the U.S.