Two K9 officers are sporting new protective vests donated to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The bullet- and stab-protective gear is courtesy of the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

CSPD K9s Chewie and Britta have special embroideries on the new vests. Chewie’s vest, which was sponsored by Colorado Springs locals Eric and Paula Sayers, reads, “This gift of protection provided by the Sayers.” Britta’s reads “In memory of K9 Petra–EOW 9/8/14.” Petra died from injuries sustained on the job when she fell from a parking garage in 2014, according to a memorial page.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across all 50 states, donating more than 4,470 vests at a value of $6.9 million. The vests are custom-fitted, certified by the National Institute of Justice and made in the U.S.