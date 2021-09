Colorado Springs said they were searching for a student from the Roy. J. Wasson academic campus police may have a gun, law enforcement said.

Officers received a call about a student reportedly carrying a handgun around 10:50 a.m. and continued to search without anyone in custody as of 1:20 p.m., police said.

The District 11 school went into secure status with the outer doors of the building locked as classes continued inside, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

This is a developing story.