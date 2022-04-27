Officials with the Monument Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager with special needs.
Natsuo Bugg, 14, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing gray shoes, glasses and carrying multiple backpacks. Just before 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the Blizzard Valley Trail area to look for him.
He is listed as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, officials said. Natsuo is high-functioning with autism and has not had proper administration of his medication, according to officials.
Anyone with information on Natsuo's whereabouts is encouraged to call Monument police at 719-433-4736 or 719-433-2154.