Officials with the Monument Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager with special needs. 

Natsuo Bugg, 14, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing gray shoes, glasses and carrying multiple backpacks. Just before 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the Blizzard Valley Trail area to look for him. 

He is listed as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, officials said. Natsuo is high-functioning with autism and has not had proper administration of his medication, according to officials. 

Anyone with information on Natsuo's whereabouts is encouraged to call Monument police at 719-433-4736 or 719-433-2154. 

