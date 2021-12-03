It happened by chance, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt said.
"Santa" walked into the office Friday and got a concealed handgun permit.
The office thought it would make for an educational moment and posted a photo of the man dressed as St. Nick receiving the permit to the organization's Facebook and Twitter pages with the caption:
"Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?"
"Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?"
The posts also included a link to the office's website where people could find more information.
The posts received a fair amount of backlash from people who were not thrilled with the concept of the beloved children's icon being associated with a deadly weapon.
"Nothing says Christmas like an armed person coming into random houses," one person wrote on Facebook. Another asked "Who does Santa plan to shoot?"
"I don't think the idea of Santa needing a handgun is as uplifting as you think it is," one person said on Twitter.
Despite some voicing their support for either the sheriff's office or the post, the backlash prompted a response from the sheriff's office, highlighting the fact that the photo and message were not intended to be insensitive.
"EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff," one response reads.
Mynatt said the post was in no way intended to be negative but purely educational.
She also said that given that the sheriff's office is a law enforcement organization, the posts will not be deleted.
Several commenters have questioned the timing of the post, just days after a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan in which a student allegedly shot and killed four students and injured others with a semiautomatic handgun.
"Our hearts go out to everybody impacted," Mynatt said of the shooting, adding that the post was meant to educate people on how to obtain and carry a gun legally.