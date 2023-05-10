The Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs is closed for the rest of the day Wednesday after an altercation between patrons, according to a spokesperson for Pikes Peak Library District.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was on the scene, said Denise Abbott, director of public relations and marketing. Details of the altercation are not immediately available; however, it was between library patrons.

The library district announced around noon that the library located at 20 N. Cascade Ave. would be temporarily closed. However, around 1:30 p.m., the closure was extended through the end of the day.

Abbott could not yet confirm if the library would resume normal hours Wednesday.

The library closed for two weeks in February after methamphetamine was detected in several library bathrooms during screenings of the most highly trafficked libraries in the city. The closure Wednesday is unrelated to contamination.