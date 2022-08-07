Pedestrian cited after causing traffic crash

A pedestrian was cited for crossing at other than crosswalks and causing a traffic crash. Police say she has multiple broken bones and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

 Gazette file photo

One woman was taken to a hospital and cited for jaywalking after being involved in a crash that left her with multiple broken bones.

Savina Douglas was cited by police after allegedly crossing Uintah Street about 20 yards west of the crosswalk with 19th Street. A vehicle approached and was unable to stop or maneuver to avoid hitting her.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital and will be cited for crossing at other than crosswalks. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash according to police.

Crossing at other than a crosswalk carries a fine of $50.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments