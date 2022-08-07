One woman was taken to a hospital and cited for jaywalking after being involved in a crash that left her with multiple broken bones.
Savina Douglas was cited by police after allegedly crossing Uintah Street about 20 yards west of the crosswalk with 19th Street. A vehicle approached and was unable to stop or maneuver to avoid hitting her.
Police say she was transported to a local hospital and will be cited for crossing at other than crosswalks. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash according to police.
Crossing at other than a crosswalk carries a fine of $50.