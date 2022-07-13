Two women and their dogs were rescued at Lake Pueblo on Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a social media post.
The post said witnesses reported that the group had been blown about 250 yards into the lake while paddleboarding and that one woman was struggling to get back onto her board.
Why we preach #LifeJacketsSaveLives: Today @LakePuebloSP, two women and their dogs were saved thanks to their Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) and the heroics of @COParksWildlife Rangers Joe Portteus and Jasmine Wolcott.— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 11, 2022
Amid several reports of recent drownings in Lake Pueblo, CPW used the rescue to emphasize the importance of wearing lifejackets while out on the water.
“They pulled the women and their dogs to safety and returned them to shore. Why the happy ending? Both women and dogs wore PFDs (personal flotation devices)!” CPW said in the tweet.