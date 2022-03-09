Deputies are investigating a death in which a woman fell from a moving SUV Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced.
Deputies responded to the intersection of 25th Lane and Webb Court around 11:25 a.m. on reports of a possible crash. When they arrived, they learned that a woman had fallen from a SUV that was headed south on 25th and suffered fatal injuries, officials said. The woman had been a passenger.
According to officials, the driver stopped and remained at the scene. A portion of 25th Lane was closed for several hours for investigation.