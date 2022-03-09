night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

Deputies are investigating a death in which a woman fell from a moving SUV Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Deputies responded to the intersection of 25th Lane and Webb Court around 11:25 a.m. on reports of a possible crash. When they arrived, they learned that a woman had fallen from a SUV that was headed south on 25th and suffered fatal injuries, officials said. The woman had been a passenger. 

According to officials, the driver stopped and remained at the scene. A portion of 25th Lane was closed for several hours for investigation.

Colorado Springs driver cited after failing to scrape ice off windshield, crashing
Motorcyclist killed in Colorado Springs crash identified
Load comments