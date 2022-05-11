One pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police received reports of the crash at South Nevada Avenue and Las Vegas Street around 8:40 p.m., officials said. According to a tweet from police, southbound Nevada is blocked at the intersection due to the crash.
Officials did not know the condition of the pedestrian and police are waiting for that information to determine whether the incident should be investigated by the department's major crash team.