Officer-involved shooting under investigation near an elementary school and middle school in Pueblo West

An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in Pueblo West Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school and middle school, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police could only confirm someone was “down” near Liberty Point Elementary School and Liberty Point International Middle School, KKTV said. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff, no students were involved and D-70 was in the process of student reunification as of 4:20 p.m., KKTV reported.
Liberty Point Elementary is off Hahns Peak Avenue in Pueblo West. The middle school is off S. Maher Drive.
Breaking: Officer involved shooting at Liberty Point Int. School in PW. No students involved. D70 in process of Student reunification.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 22, 2022
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
