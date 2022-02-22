 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officer-involved shooting under investigation near a middle school in Pueblo West

  • Updated
  • Comments
Fire Line Do Not Cross (copy)
iStock

An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in Pueblo West Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school and a middle school, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

According to authorities, an individual was outside of Liberty Point International Middle School just before 3:30 p.m., KKTV reported. Multiple people had contacted authorities to say the person was acting strangely and was banging on the windows of cars. One witness reported the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, KKTV reported. School staff tried making contact with the suspect, who went into a nearby car. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene about three minutes after they were called, according to KKTV.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Chief David Lucero with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office explained a fight occurred between the suspect and law enforcement, KKTV reported. One deputy was reportedly headbutted and may have suffered a broken nose. At one point, Chief Lucero said the suspect tried to disarm a deputy and shots were fired. The suspect died at the scene and has not been publicly identified, according to KKTV.

Read more at KKTV.com

Load comments

Online Poll

Did you watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Games came to an end Sunday. Millions of people watched, but viewership was down compared to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Did you tune in or tune out?

You voted:

Sign Up For Free

Subscribe to Our Newsletter for Free

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe