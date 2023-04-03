A large police presence at The Citadel mall in east Colorado Springs Monday night is connected to an officer-involved shooting, according to local law enforcement.

A tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it will lead the investigation in an officer-involved shooting connected to the police activity.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area of the mall, which is located at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted earlier this evening that police activity was not related to an active shooter.

This story was updated at 7:42 p.m. Monday with the latest information and will be updated again as more information becomes available.