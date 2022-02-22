Officer-involved shooting near a middle school in Pueblo West under investigation

An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in Pueblo West Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school and a middle school, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
According to authorities, an individual was outside of Liberty Point International Middle School just before 3:30 p.m., KKTV reported. Multiple people had contacted authorities to say the person was acting strangely and was banging on the windows of cars. One witness reported the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, KKTV reported. School staff tried making contact with the suspect, who went into a nearby car. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene about three minutes after they were called, according to KKTV.
When deputies arrived at the scene, Chief David Lucero with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office explained a fight occurred between the suspect and law enforcement, KKTV reported. One deputy was reportedly headbutted and may have suffered a broken nose. At one point, Chief Lucero said the suspect tried to disarm a deputy and shots were fired. The suspect died at the scene and has not been publicly identified, according to KKTV.
Breaking: Officer involved shooting at Liberty Point Int. School in PW. No students involved. D70 in process of Student reunification.— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 22, 2022
