Multiple schools in Colorado Springs’ District 20 were placed under precautionary Secure Status Wednesday morning due to increased police activity surrounding school campuses, according to District 20 spokesperson Krystal Story.

All precautionary security statuses were lifted by 10:16 a.m., Story said.

Officials with District 20 were notified Wednesday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department that a “suspicious individual” was being investigated in the area of Explorer Elementary School, according to CSPD spokesperson Caitlin Ford.

At 9:41 a.m., out of an “abundance of caution,” officials with District 20 made the decision to establish a precautionary Secure Status at Academy Endeavor Elementary School, Explorer Elementary School and Mountain Ridge Middle School.

During a precautionary Secure Status, a D-20 school community is advised to remain indoors, and outside doors are locked.

“It is business as usual inside the building,” Story said in the initial announcement.

At 9:59 a.m. the precautionary Secure Status was additionally issued to Rampart High School, Timberview Middle School, Academy International Elementary School and Liberty High School.

Through investigative work by CSPD detectives and drone surveillance, it was determined there was no active threat to the public, according to Ford.