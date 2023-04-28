A deadly collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle left one dead on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Colorado Springs police responded to the scene near South Eighth Street and Oxford Lane shortly after 3 p.m.

Police determined the motorcycle was traveling north on South Eighth when it is believed the pickup truck crossed Eighth at the Cheyenne Plaza. As the truck pulled out the motorcycle struck the truck, police said.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said speed is a possible factor in the crash.

This fatality appears to be the seventh motorcyclist death of the year in Colorado Springs. This is the 18th traffic fatality in the city this year.