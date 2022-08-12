Motorcyclist killed after collision

A Florissant man was killed Thursday night after colliding with a car head on. The woman in the car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. 

 Gazette file photo

A motorcyclist died Thursday after a head-on crash in Teller County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m., when a 66-year-old motorcyclist from Florissant traveling northbound on Teller County Road 11 drifted into the southbound lane and hit a Honda Fit driven by a 37-year-old woman from Cañon City. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene, state patrol said. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with "moderate injuries."

State patrol said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. The road was closed for 5 1/2 hours. 

Identities of the drivers were not released by state patrol.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments