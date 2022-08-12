A motorcyclist died Thursday after a head-on crash in Teller County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m., when a 66-year-old motorcyclist from Florissant traveling northbound on Teller County Road 11 drifted into the southbound lane and hit a Honda Fit driven by a 37-year-old woman from Cañon City.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, state patrol said. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with "moderate injuries."

State patrol said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. The road was closed for 5 1/2 hours.

Identities of the drivers were not released by state patrol.