Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist died Thursday morning.

Just after 7:10 a.m., police responded to a call for service in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road, just south of Garden of the Gods Road and Forge Road.

Police said the motorcyclist, traveling north on Old Dutch Mill Road, did not navigate a right turn and crashed into a parked car, police said. The motorcyclist died on scene.

The police department's major crash team is investigating the crash.