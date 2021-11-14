A motorcyclist died late Saturday night after striking a car while both were driving on the city's northeast side, according to Colorado Springs police.

At about 10:05 p.m., a motorcyclist riding a Harley Davidson was heading south on Tutt Boulevard when the bike struck a Nissan Sentra that was turning left from eastbound Palomino Ranch Point onto northbound Tutt, the report said.

The motorcyclist was treated on scene by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response. The rider was transported to an area hospital, but died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the report. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police added in the report.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was not injured.

Neither the motorcyclist nor the driver of the Sentra were identified. The police report also didn't say whether citations would be issued or if any passengers were involved. Investigators haven't yet determined whether speeds and impairment played a role in the crash.

The incident was the 43rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, equaling the number in the city at this time last year, police said.