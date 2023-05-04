May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and the Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind the public of precautions both drivers and motorcycle riders can take to decrease associated risks and dangers.

“As the weather gets nicer, motorcycle fatalities tend to increase during the summer riding months,” CDOT said in a news release.

In 2022, motorcycle fatalities across Colorado set a record, with 149 motorcycle riders killed on state roadways, accounting for 20% of the state's traffic fatalities.

This year, motorcycle fatalities are down 22%, with 21 fatalities reported through early May. At this time last year, there were 27 motorcycle fatalities.

According to CDOT, 75 of the 148 motorcycle fatalities in 2022 involved riders not wearing helmets. Officials said helmet-use has decreased nationally, with a 5% decrease in helmet-users reported between 2020 and 2021.

"Wearing a helmet can mean the difference between a minor injury and a catastrophic one," said Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. "A rider without a helmet is extremely vulnerable to a permanent or life-altering injury in a crash. So wear a helmet and other protective gear to make it home safely to your family."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 1,872 motorcyclists were saved by wearing a helmet.

El Paso County had the highest rate of motorcycle deaths in 2022, accounting for 25 of the 149 statewide fatalities.

Robert Tornabene, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said most motorcycle fatalities can be attributed to reckless driving, and speeding.

“Pay attention to your surroundings. Motorcyclists like to speed and make quick lane changes. Double check your mirrors when making lane changes,” Tornabene said.

This year, Colorado Springs police have reported eight motorcycle fatalities.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed and alcohol impairment remain strong contributing factors to motorcycle fatalities nationwide.

In 2020, 41% of the 2,158 motorcycle riders who died in single vehicle crashes were alcohol impaired, and 34% of riders were operating above the speed limit.

CDOT said ongoing motorcycle training can be an effective countermeasure to address motorcycle crashes and fatalities. Colorado State Patrol runs and oversees the state’s Motorcycle Operator Safety Training Program, which is available to riders through 19 training courses across Colorado.

"It only takes one mistake to result in tragedy," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Trained riders tend to be in fewer and less severe crashes. Make a commitment to follow traffic laws and ride with reduced risk by advancing your skills through training."

To help prevent motorcycle fatalities, CDOT is asking drivers to use caution around motorcycles.

The department said drivers should work to obey all traffic laws and speed limits, drive alcohol and drug free, avoid distractions while driving like cellphones and yield to motorcyclists, especially while turning at intersections.

“Intersections are particularly dangerous since drivers of passenger vehicles often fail to see on-coming motorcycles,” CDOT said.