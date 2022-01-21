Colorado Springs police shut down the MLK bypass between Union Boulevard and Circle Drive Thursday night, officials with the police department said.
The announcement came via Twitter shortly before 9:30 p.m. Police officials say the closure is due to police activity. People are asked to stay clear of the area.
According to police officials, the closure is in relation to a shooting call for service in the area.
Kasia Kerridge from Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted just after 5 a.m. that the roadway was reopened.
This is a developing story and will be updated.