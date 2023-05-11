The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who left his home in Peyton on Monday and may be headed to Denver or Parker.

Braden Taylor was in contact with his family until recently after leaving his home in the 17000 block of Prospector Drive, officials said.

Braden is 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff's Office said he has a scar near his left eye, a freckle in the middle of his nose and wears a silver necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-570-7777.