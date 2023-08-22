Following a weeklong search, a missing child from Pueblo was recovered across state lines in Florida, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The department announced Monday that 9-year-old Rachael Bastian was found with her biological mother Cassandra Bastian at a hotel in Daytona, Florida – over 1,700 miles away from where the child was last seen in Pueblo.

“Rachael is with law enforcement authorities in Daytona, and she is healthy and safe,” The Pueblo Police Department said Monday, adding that Bastian is currently in custody facing alleged kidnapping charges.

Bastian does not carry custodial rights to her daughter but had been permitted visitation days by Rachael’s current legal guardian. Police said Rachael was reported missing after Bastian failed to return her daughter following one of her permitted visitation days in early August.

Rachael’s missing report was upgraded to a statewide search by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations Wednesday.

According to officials, a warrant for second-degree kidnapping was issued for Bastian, whom authorities suspected was traveling in a vehicle utilizing fake license plates.