An Indigenous man from Michigan is missing and believed to “possibly” be in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Nick Walker, 33, of the Ojibwe Tribe, was last believed to be in Colorado Springs in late May, according to CBI. He is 6-foot-3, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a large tattoo on his right forearm.

Those who see Walker should call 911.