The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing indigenous man who was last seen in Colorado Springs, according to a Wednesday morning announcement on X.

CBI officials said 35-year-old Brandon Velasquez was last seen on Monday, Sept. 4, near Goose Gossage Park in Colorado Springs.

Velasquez was last seen wearing a white and black bandana, white shoes, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and is roughly 150 pounds, according to the announcement.

“Mr. Velasquez is believed to be homeless and requires medication,” CBI officials wrote within the missing indigenous person alert.

Additionally, Velasquez is a member of the Apache Tribe.

Officials are asking anyone who carries information regarding Velasquez’s whereabouts, to contact your local law enforcement agency.