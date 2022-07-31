A 7-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon was found safe on Sunday, according to the Fountain Police Department.
Ashton Laymon, 7, had been last seen Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 800 South Santa Fe Avenue, according to a news release from the department. He reportedly told his mother he was going to visit a friend, but did not give the friend’s name.
Fountain police officers found him safe at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ashton's brief disappearance is still being investigated, and detectives will be looking at "multiple persons of interest" in the case, police said.
Anyone with information about Ashton’s case is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or (800)-222-8477.