An 11-year-old has been missing for a week and was last seen in Colorado Springs, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Nalias Welch Tafoya was last seen leaving the 1700 block of Farragut Avenue around 6:30 p.m. March 20, the alert said.

Nalias is described as 5-foot-5 and 110-115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the alert, he was wearing a brown hoodie with the logo "Horseman" and dark colored sweatpants and sneakers the evening he was last seen.

His tribal affiliation is Apache.

Anyone with information on Nalias' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.