A branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District will temporarily close in order to handle meth residue detected in restrooms, joining the list of libraries along Colorado's Front Range affected by meth contamination.

The Barkman Library at 1300 Jerry Murphy Road will close for a week, according to a press release from the Pueblo City-County Library District.

The library will be closed starting Monday, according to library officials, and will remain closed for the week. Library officials said initial screenings conducted at the branch in late January showed the presence of meth residue above the state standard of .10 micrograms per 100 centimeters, set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Library officials said that immediate action was taken in response to these initial screenings to ensure the well-being and safety of library patrons and staff.

“The library district’s goal is to maintain safe and comfortable public library buildings. We have tested the Barkman Library based on recent, elevated incidents of drug use at that location,” Sherri Baca, executive director of the district, said. “We are following the recommendations of the environmental testing company and CDPHE and have engaged a state-certified company to complete the remediation. While we believe the risks to public health are low at the levels tested at the Barkman Library, we are committed to protecting public health in taking these steps.”

According to library representatives, there is no present indication that individuals who have been to the library or its restrooms face any significant health risks.

The closure of the Barkman Library in Pueblo follows the closure of Penrose Library branch Pikes Peak Library District after initial screenings of restrooms tested above the state’s maximum threshold for meth residue.

Several restrooms in two of three Pikes Peak Library District branches swabbed earlier this month in the 15-branch Pikes system showed meth residue, officials recently announced.

Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs joined a list of at least four other libraries in Colorado in recent months that temporarily shuttered due to meth contamination, including one in Littleton that was scheduled to reopen this week after being closed for more than a month.

Library officials said previously that findings from the other Colorado libraries is what prompted the screenings at Barkman Library and PPLD locations.

Boulder Main Library, the first library to close in December because of meth contamination, found traces of the drug in seating areas and bathrooms, including on a baby changing table, the library reported.

Health risks from short-term periodic exposure from absorption through the skin or even putting hands to mouth after touching a surface that has residue are low, officials say.

“The good thing is that the way bathrooms are constructed is you have an exhaust ventilation system that goes directly outside,” said Mike Van Dyke, an industrial hygienist and associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. “You're not distributing this methamphetamine aerosol throughout the facility, and the surfaces that are most highly contaminated are those surfaces that you're not going to touch.”