A shooting in Pueblo left one man with life threatening injuries, according to a post from the Pueblo Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th Street around 4 p.m. Monday evening. Officers responded to the area and found one man with at least one gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter Street.
The man was transported to a local hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
Crimes Against Persons detectives and ID Units are now assisting with the on-going investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.