Pueblo shooting, twitter screengrab

A shooting is Pueblo left one with life threatening injuries Monday evening. 

 Screenshot of Pueblo Police Department video

A shooting in Pueblo left one man with life threatening injuries, according to a post from the Pueblo Police Department. 

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th Street around 4 p.m. Monday evening. Officers responded to the area and found one man with at least one gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

Crimes Against Persons detectives and ID Units are now assisting with the on-going investigation. 

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

