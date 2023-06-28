A man is in the hospital and awaiting arrest following a shooting incident that spurred a shelter-in-place order for a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Around noon, officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, near its intersection with South Academy Boulevard, regarding reports that a man had threatened his girlfriend with a handgun, police said.

As police arrived, the man fled with the gun and was found under a mobile home by a K9 dog, police said.

The man then shot himself, officials said. A robot manned by an explosives unit traveled under the trailer and was used to communicate with the suspect, who then asked for help.

The man, whose identity has not been released by Colorado Springs Police Department, was treated on scene for injuries and taken to a hospital in "stable condition." He will be arrested and booked into jail when he is discharged, police said.

Residents in the area were asked around 1 p.m. to stay inside their homes, lock doors, and stay away from windows and other entrances. The order was lifted around 3 p.m.