Traffic was interrupted along Interstate 25 Tuesday morning after a man was seen running into traffic across southbound lanes, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses reported seeing a man running in front of vehicles just before exit 146 near Rockrimmon Boulevard, CSPD confirmed. Police remain on the scene.

Police were unable to provide additional information. It is unclear if the man has been caught at this time.

Click or tap here for road updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Return to gazette.com for updates.