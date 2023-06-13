An 84-year-old Colorado Springs man is missing, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to find him.

Neil Leonard Atkinson is described as having gray hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-9, weighing around 172 pounds, according to a tweet from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Atkinson was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday. He was driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Equinox in the 6000 block of Dancing Water Drive in Colorado Springs. The vehicle has a Purple Heart specialty Colorado plate — PQM715.

Atkinson suffers from a cognitive disability and may be confused about his surroundings according to the CBI.

If you see him, please call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.