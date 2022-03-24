A man killed in a shooting in a neighborhood near Patty Jewett Golf Course Tuesday has been identified, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.

Officers found 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks of Colorado Springs dead in the 1200 block of East Columbia Street near Hancock Avenue Tuesday after police received a shooting call for service around 9:30 a.m. The death was ruled a homicide, the 14th such investigation by police in 2022, compared to five at this time last year, according to officials.

"Detectives are actively working to develop information about the incident and identify those involved," officials said in a release. Officials added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who was a witness to or has information about this incident is encouraged to call police 719-444-7000.