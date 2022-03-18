A man kicked a Colorado Springs police officer and clawed another while he was in police custody for jaywalking early Friday, police said.
Barela Fredico, 31, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and jaywalking, police said.
In an effort to help reduce crashes involving pedestrians, officers with the Gold Hill police substation were enforcing traffic laws relating to pedestrians in crosswalks at South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street near downtown, police said in a report.
Fredico was stopped after he crossed the intersection against a red light but became "confrontational" with officers, police said. He "physically resisted arrest" by kicking and clawing at them, causing minor injuries, police added. The incident happened about 7 a.m. Friday.
Citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a report, police said a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash every 85 minutes in 2019. They also said 6,205 pedestrians were killed and about 76,000 pedestrians were injured nationally.
Last year, 15 people were killed while crossing a Colorado Springs street, police said.
So far this year, police said, no one has been killed in the city in crashes involving pedestrians.