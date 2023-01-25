Colorado Springs police arrested one person in connection with the evacuation of an apartment complex on Colorado Springs' east side Wednesday afternoon due to a strong gasoline odor in the building.

Police responded to Woodbine Apartments, 2020 E. Bijou St., and contacted a man who was reportedly observed holding a gas can and a lighter. Further investigation by CSPD revealed the man holding the gas can fell, causing a small fire, which was extinguished, police said. There was reportedly minimal damage as a result.

Police could not immediately confirm where the man, identified as Alden Fears, was seen with the gas can and lighter or where the fire was caused when he fell.

The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, police said. As of 2:25 p.m., CSFD said all hazards have been mitigated and residents were allowed back into their apartments. A hazardous materials team was working with CSFD on the scene.

The gasoline odor was on the third floor of the apartments, CSFD said. Apartments were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the source of the odor was located.