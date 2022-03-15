Police lights
Gazette file

One motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

Police began receiving calls about the crash on Marksheffel Road around 4:20 p.m., police officials said. The road was closed in both directions between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road. 

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area as police are trying to determine whether to deploy the department's major crash team to investigate. 

As of 7:30 p.m., the roadway was reopened, police officials said in an update.

