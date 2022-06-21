Deputies with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after an hourslong standoff that initially began with a domestic dispute late Monday, officials with Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Deputies were alerted to the dispute in the 600 block of West 7th Street in Walsenburg about 8:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. Deputies arrived to find that the suspect had fled the area. According to officials, the man was believed to have committed domestic violence against a woman, was intoxicated and had felony warrants out for his arrest.
One deputy found the man's vehicle off Main Street. The deputy attempted to get the man to pull over but he fled, sparking a vehicular pursuit during which he reached speeds of over 100 mph before crashing in Lathrop State Park.
The man exited the vehicle, which had been disabled, and fled on foot, officers said. Deputies enlisted the aid of park personnel and thermal drones to search the area for hours but did not find him.
Afterward, the deputies said they learned the man had returned to his home and was drunk and had a handgun. The woman could not leave the home because she had children. She was texting the updates to a third party, who contacted deputies, officials said.
Deputies requested mutual aid from the Pueblo Police Department's SWAT and were able to escort the children out of the window of the home and to safety. They were also able to get the woman out.
The man barricaded himself in the home, official said. SWAT officers fired nonlethal gas munitions into the home, but the man still did not surrender.
Hours later, according to officials, the SWAT team entered the home and found the man hiding under the floorboards of the house in a crawl space, according to officials.
He was arrested on suspicion of numerous felony charges and booked into the Huerfano County Jail.