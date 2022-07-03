An hours-long standoff with multiple Colorado Springs police units and tactical vehicles ended peacefully on Sunday, officials said.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the corner of Landis Court and 19th Street at about 9:30 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call involving someone who may have been armed.
More than 15 squad cars and SWAT units surrounded the home, issuing repeated commands for the suspect to surrender, but he remained inside the home for nearly five hours.
Police did not announce an arrest, but the tactical officers and most of the CSPD units left the area and lifted the stay-at-home alert just after 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.