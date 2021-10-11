white line.jpg

The Colorado Springs Fire Department's hazardous materials team is investigating a line of white powder on a road in the south part of the city Monday afternoon.

The fire department crews were called to the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St., to check out a long line of white powder. The area being investigated is between Janitell Road and South Circle Drive.

