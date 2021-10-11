The Colorado Springs Fire Department's hazardous materials team is investigating a line of white powder on a road in the south part of the city Monday afternoon.

The fire department crews were called to the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St., to check out a long line of white powder. The area being investigated is between Janitell Road and South Circle Drive.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a potential #hazmat in the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St. FF’s from our Hazardous Materials Station are on scene investigating a white powder that was spilled down the roadway. Road is closed in both directions at this time pic.twitter.com/EpVXWFkXQ0 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 11, 2021

