A hazardous material leak was reported just east of the downtown Colorado Springs area Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The department originally reported that over 50 gallons of "multiple chemicals" were spilled at 547 E. Cimarron St., near the South Shooks Run Park.
According to CSFD public information officer Ashley Franco, the actual spill quantity and type of chemical is still under investigation. Crews believe an overnight fire at the Best Finishes business caused the spill, which was called in by "Good Samaritans" who dammed the spill from traveling further from the business, she said.
Residents are asked to avoid the area, as the department sent five crews to respond to the incident area. An initial safety zone has been established, CSFD said.
I’m at the X of El Paso/E Cimarron Sts in #ColoradoSprings for a reported hazmat incident this morning. I’m told an overnight fire possibly sparked the spill of approx 50 gallons of unknown chemicals in a business here - Residents should avoid the area @csgazette pic.twitter.com/EwxSZ9Rfgr— Brooke Nevins (@brooke_nevins) May 22, 2023
Update - CSFD has 5 units on scene dealing with a hazardous materials leak with several chemicals. Initial safety zone has been established. Avoid the area E Cimarron St and S El Paso St. pic.twitter.com/NnJnO3NFv8— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 22, 2023
Franco said crews will likely be on scene into the afternoon and for the better part of the day.
