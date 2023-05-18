An overturned fuel tanker on Wednesday dumped over 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel in Woodland Park, some of which drained into the storm drain system.

The semi overturned in a parking lot near the intersection of US 24 and CO 67, between the Loaf 'N Jug and Wendy's.

It could have been much worse. While over 2,000 gallons of fuel spilled, over 5,000 gallons were safely offloaded, according to the Teller County Office of Emergency Management.

In addition, the Teller County OEM reported that the spill was contained at the East Fork/Fountain Creek junction. No downstream issues are expected.

"No product has advanced downstream from the containment pools constructed," the OEM said in a statement on Thursday. "The remediation crew should have all product collected today from their vacuum/skimming operation.

"There will be further spot clean-up required by the crews between the containment pool and release site. A third-party testing agency was on-site (Wednesday) morning pulling water samples downstream and confirmed no product had made it down Fountain Creek from our constructed holding area."

The transport company will be responsible for overseeing the cleanup and restoration. Teller County OEM will monitor the work.