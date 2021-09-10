Emergency responders flew two people to Penrose Hospital on Friday morning after they crashed into a parked vehicle on the side for the road in Fremont County, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the intersection of U.S 50 and Colorado 67 around 6 a.m. after the driver of a 4Runner, a 30-year-old man from Denver, and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Florence, were ejected from the vehicle, state patrol said; the two were not wearing seatbelts.

Both suffered serious injuries , troopers tweeted.

The vehicle displayed stolen plates from Lakewood, troopers said.