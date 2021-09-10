222QSHQGW5CFBAFPBZNJ47O6JI.jpg

Colorado State Patrol responded to a serious crash on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, on U.S. 50 between Cañon City and Penrose.

 Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol

Emergency responders flew two people to Penrose Hospital on Friday morning after they crashed into a parked vehicle on the side for the road in Fremont County, Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the intersection of U.S  50 and Colorado 67 around 6 a.m. after the driver of a 4Runner, a 30-year-old man from Denver, and a passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Florence, were ejected from the vehicle, state patrol said; the two were not wearing seatbelts.

Both suffered serious injuries , troopers tweeted.

The vehicle displayed stolen plates from Lakewood, troopers said.

