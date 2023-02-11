A Fountain police officer who suffered serious injuries in a fall while trying to apprehend a suspect has died, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Julian Becerra on Saturday succumbed to injuries suffered when he fell from a bridge as he and other officers were in pursuit of several carjacking suspects on Feb. 2. He was 35.

"We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department," Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in the release.

On Feb. 2, law enforcement ended a lengthy car chase by disabling a suspect vehicle and forcing it to stop near a bridge on South Academy Boulevard, just east of Hartford Street, officials said. The driver left the car and ran. As Becerra chased the suspect, he “fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below,” according to an FPD statement.

Becerra, who had served with FPD for 4½ years, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

On Friday, the Fountain Police Department announced that Becerra had been placed on life support and was “surrounded by his family and friends.”

Becerra’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $52,000 in the past week and remains open for donations. According to the GoFundMe page, Becerra was an Air Force veteran with a wife and two kids.

Donations can also be made to the Becerra family by following this link: csppa.org/fallen-officer-relief-fund/. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.