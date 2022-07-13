The Fountain Police Department is investigating the death of a girl at a truck stop Wednesday morning, department officials said.
Lt. Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain police said just after midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Love's Country Store located at 5505 Travel Plaza Drive to assist the Fountain Fire Department.
Gilbertsen said in a release that police contacted a woman in addition to performing CPR on the unconscious girl who was pronounced dead on scene. He did not have any details on arrest information but did say that apart from the child, no one else was reported injured in the incident.
Fountain police are investigating the incident and there is no danger to the public at this time, Gilbertsen said.
Officials with the El Paso County Coroner's Office said the girl was four years old.