The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a natural gas leak at a business in northeast Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the department.
The fire department and Colorado Springs Utilities are on the scene of a natural gas leak at a business at 3106 N. Stone Ave. and reported high levels of gas in the building.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 3106 N Stone Ave for a natural gas leak in the business. @CSUtilities is on scene reporting high levels of natural gas in the building. Stone Av is closed both directions from Fillmore to E. 4th St as FF’s ventilate the building pic.twitter.com/uDZGWBYc6D— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 4, 2023
The leak caused Stone Avenue to close in both directions from Fillmore Street to East Fourth Street as firefighters ventilate the building.
It is unknown at this time what cause the leak or how long Stone Avenue will be closed.
This is breaking and will be updated as details become available.