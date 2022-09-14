Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued trapped parties in a rollover crash Wednesday, department officials said. 

According to a tweet posted at 5:11 p.m., the fire department was on the scene of a rollover crash with trapped parties at Bell Mountain and Vickers Drives. 

The trapped occupant was extricated from the vehicle just before 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

