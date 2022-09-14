Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued trapped parties in a rollover crash Wednesday, department officials said.
According to a tweet posted at 5:11 p.m., the fire department was on the scene of a rollover crash with trapped parties at Bell Mountain and Vickers Drives.
The trapped occupant was extricated from the vehicle just before 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrappedT10,E14BELL MOUNTAIN DR/VICKERS DRTA-SERIOUS - ROLLOVERReport 22373814Please avoid the area while crews are working.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 14, 2022