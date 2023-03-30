Fire crews have contained a wildland fire in southeast Colorado Springs. No structures were threatened or lost, and no civilians were injured, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD first tweeted that crews were on scene at 1:11 p.m. in the area of Delta and Hancock. The fire stretched approximately half an acre and was contained to the creek about 12 minutes later, according to CSFD.

The fire was reported to be fully contained by 2:39 p.m., just under two hours from when CSFD says crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.