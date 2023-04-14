Two people have been arrested for their involvement in a fatal car crash in east Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Feb. 8, a multi-vehicle-pedestrian crash occurred at the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Jetwing Drive, resulting in the death of a pedestrian, 55-year-old Joseph Rector from Colorado Springs. CSPD’s Major Crash Team’s investigation revealed the crash was a result of the drivers of the two vehicles that struck Rector driving carelessly and well above the speed limit, police said.

Police said on April 11, 23-year-old Caleb Zarkovacki from Colorado Springs was arrested on charges consisting of careless driving, resulting in death and surpassing speed limits.

Two days later, on April 13, the second driver involved in the crash, 23-year-old Colorado Springs resident Kyle Rolfson, was served with the same charges as Zarkovacki, according to police.