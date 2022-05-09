A fatal crash was likely the cause of a power outage in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Around 4 p.m., about 1,400 customers in the downtown area lost power following a crash near E. Cucharras Street and Wahsatch Avenue, KKTV reported.

According to firefighters at the scene, the driver likely had a medical condition which caused them to crash into a pole. According to police, the driver died at the scene, KKTV said.

Power was fully restored to all customers around 5:30 p.m.